Meeting of Kazakh-German intergovernmental working group held in Karaganda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Karaganda has held the 9th session of the Kazakh-German intergovernmental working group on trade and economic cooperation (IWG).

Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister for Investment and Development - Kazakhstan's co-chairman of the IWG Albert Rau, the German delegation was chaired by Deputy Federal Minister for Economy and Energy, the co-chairman of the IWG Eckhard Franz. The event was attended by over 50 representatives of ministries, departments and economic organizations of the two countries, as well as the reps of Karaganda regional administration office. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the Kazakh-German intergovernmental agreement on partnership in raw, industrial and technological spheres and the introduction of bilateral breakthrough projects included in the priority list of the Kazakh-German Business Council for Strategic Cooperation. In addition, the parties have considered the participation of the German side in preparation for the International specialized exhibition Expo-2017 in Astana. IWG participants have also discussed topical issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, interaction in the sphere of finance, innovation and investment, transport and freight transport, energy and raw materials, the development of renewable energy sources, environmental protection, agriculture, education and science including the implementation of the initiative called "Nazarbayev-Merkel" (implementation of the German model of dual education), culture, tourism, healthcare, statistics, inter-regional collaboration. German delegation has visited a number of enterprises in Karaganda region including with the participation of German capital ("Böhmer", "Izoplyus", "Temir Tau-Ken" and LLC "Plant KazArmatura").