    12:00, 04 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Meeting of Kazakhstan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission to take place in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government.

    Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit.

    Talks were held between Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay.

    Preparation for a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of Kazakhstan and Turkey is underway.



    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey News Top Story
