Meeting of Kazakhstan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission to take place in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government.

Preparation for a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of Kazakhstan and Turkey is underway.



