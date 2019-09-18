Meeting of leaders of world’s largest religious confessions in the heart of Eurasia became a good tradition – Senate Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The meeting of the leaders of the world’s largest religious confessions in the heart of Eurasia has turned into a good tradition,» Chief of the Secretariat of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders Dariga Nazarbayeva said taking the floor at the 18th meeting of the Secretariat in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Welcoming the participants, Dariga Nazarbayeva said that 16 years had passed since the first meeting of the Secretariat, when a hospitable Kazakh land stood as an open platform for peaceful, friendly and fruitful inter-faith dialogue.

She emphasized that the idea of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to convene the open inter-confessional dialogue had gained a wide support around the world.

The participants will exchange views on the outcomes of the VI Congress of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders and the prospects of activity of the Secretariat. The propositions on organization of the VII Congress in 2021 will be submitted. The participants will also set the date and place of holding the 19th meeting of the Secretariat. A protocol of the meeting will be adopted as well.