Meeting of OTS Foreign Ministers Council held in Shusha

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States held in Shusha, Azerbaijan, ahead of the OTS informal summit, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on bettering the activity of the organization as well as the pressing issues of international agenda. The significance of further enhancing cooperation in transport, logistics, communication and climate change was noted.

Following the meeting, the decision was made on the appointment of the executive director of the OTS Office in Hungary as well as the documents set to be signed during the upcoming summit of the OTS Heads of State Council were approved.

Established under the Nakhchivan deal as of October 3, 2009, at the initiative of Kazakhstan, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan; while Hungary, Turkmenistan and Northern Cyprus are observers. The OTS Secretariat is located in Istanbul, Türkiye.