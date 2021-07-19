Meeting on COVID-19 situation with Kazakh President kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service’s official Twitter account.

The meeting joined by the Kazakh President, PM, ministers, governors, and mayors, is set to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Head of State is to be briefed on measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic. Adoption of a plan of coordinated activities to improve the COVID-19 situation in the regions and ensure the health of people is expected.