Meeting on preparation for 1st sitting of National Public Confidence Council held in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An organizational meeting on preparation for the 1st sitting of the National Public Confidence Council was held in Nur-Sultan. Chief of the Presidential Administration, Deputy Chairman of the Council Krymbek Kusherbayev chaired the meeting, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

The meeting discussed the mechanisms and areas of the activity of the National Council and the preparation for the organization of its 1st sitting slated for September 6, 2019 in Nur-Sultan. Working groups were established.

Members of the National Council participated in the event.