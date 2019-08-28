EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:18, 28 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Meeting on preparation for 1st sitting of National Public Confidence Council held in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An organizational meeting on preparation for the 1st sitting of the National Public Confidence Council was held in Nur-Sultan. Chief of the Presidential Administration, Deputy Chairman of the Council Krymbek Kusherbayev chaired the meeting, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

    The meeting discussed the mechanisms and areas of the activity of the National Council and the preparation for the organization of its 1st sitting slated for September 6, 2019 in Nur-Sultan. Working groups were established.

    Members of the National Council participated in the event.

    Tags:
    Astana Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!