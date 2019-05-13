Meetings in support of Amangeldy Taspikhov underway in several regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meetings in support of Amangeldy Taspikhov, a candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took place in several regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

In Almaty, the election campaign team of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov held two meetings with the staff of School No. 180 and the Republican Prosthetic and Orthopedic Center.



Taspikhov's election platform and his biography were presented at the meeting. The attendees asked questions and got them answered.



The election campaign in support of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov also started in Kostanay.

Today, the East Kazakhstan regional campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov has begun operations. A meeting was organized with the employees of the Oskemen Center for Maternal and Child Health, who were informed of the main directions of the election platform of the candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan has registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.