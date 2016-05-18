MEGA Silk Way shopping mall to open in Astana in Dec 2016 (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana inaugurates its MEGA Silk Way Shopping Mall in December 2016.

According to Nurlan Smagulov, head of Astana Group building company, the project will be launched in December 2016. “This project is among the most important ones in Astana, as it will be something like a gate to the EXPO 2017. The idea of building such a shopping mall belongs to the President, who named it Zhibek Zholy (Silk Way). We are sure that the project will worthily decorate our city,” N.Smagulov noted.

The “green” project provides for use of solar energy, application of energy-saving technologies and rational use of water resources.

The area of the project is 140 000 square meters. The length of the building is 500 m and its width is 160 m.

It should be noted that the shopping mall is a part of the EXPO 2017 architectural ensemble. As is known, the international exhibition will be held in Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017.

