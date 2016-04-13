EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    01:28, 13 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Megan Fox reportedly pregnant with third child

    None
    None
    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - One of the most beautiful American actresses Megan Fox is reportedly pregnant with her third child.

    According to American mass media, the 29-year-old actress showed up at the premiere of her latest movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 with noticeable baby bump. Fox glowed with happiness as she posed for photographs with her co-star Will Arnett.

    Fox already has two sons - Noah, 3, and Bodhi, 2, with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green. She filed for divorce from Green in August 2015.

    Tags:
    Celebrities World News News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!