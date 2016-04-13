Megan Fox reportedly pregnant with third child

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - One of the most beautiful American actresses Megan Fox is reportedly pregnant with her third child.

According to American mass media, the 29-year-old actress showed up at the premiere of her latest movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 with noticeable baby bump. Fox glowed with happiness as she posed for photographs with her co-star Will Arnett.



Fox already has two sons - Noah, 3, and Bodhi, 2, with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green. She filed for divorce from Green in August 2015.