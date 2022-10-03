Meiram Kazhyken to run for presidency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Union of trade unions of Kazakhstan Amanat nominated its candidate, head of the Economic Research Institute of the Astana International Scientistic Complex Meiram Kazhyken, for the presidential elections, Kazinform reports.

Tomorrow he is expected to register at the Central Election Commission.

Kazhyken was born on April 5, 1961 in Pavlodar region. He is also the director of the modern society research institute.

As earlier reported, the early presidential elections will be held in Kazakhstan on November 20.





Photo: aiu.edu.kz











