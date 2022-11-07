EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:14, 07 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Meiram Kazhyken visits Aktobe

    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken arrived in Aktobe to meet voters, the candidate’s headquarters reports.

    He visited the Aktobe structural mill to tell the staff about his goals and tasks of his election platform.

    Earlier Kazhyken visited Ust Kamenogorsk and met with the staff of the diagnostics centre of East Kazakhstan hospital, visited Vostok moloko corporation.

    The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.


    Tags:
    2022 Presidential Election Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!