17:00, 03 August 2017 | GMT +6
Meirim Nursultanov to take on middleweight rival Ismael Bueno
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 9, Saryarka Velodrome in Astana will play host to the clash of one of the most promising Kazakh middleweight boxers Meirim Nursultanov (3-0, 2 KO) and Brazilian boxer Ismael Bueno (15-6, 6 KO), Sports.kz reports.
The undefeated Kazakh and his opponent will be featured on an undercard for the Kanat Islam-Brandon Cook fight.
It should be noted that Meirim hasn't suffered a defeat in the last two years. The experts note that his accentuated attacks and decisive actions have often surprised his opponents and forced them to capitulate.