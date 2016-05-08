Meliá Hotels International announces three new hotels: Maldives, Kazakhstan & Serengeti

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Meliá Almaty is the first hotel to be signed by Meliá Hotels International in Kazakhstan - a wealthy country located in the heart of Eurasia, Kazakhstan Embassy in Washington informs citing ITCM.

The hotel will be situated amongst the mountains of Tien Shan, Altay, and Ulytau, a winter sports paradise. Kazakhstan is blessed with vast natural resources of oil, gas and mines; as well as traditional cultural attractions that illuminate the relationship between the Kazakh people and nomadic tribes, influenced by the Russian occupation in the 18th century. In 2013, the country received five million visitors and this is expected to grow to eight million by 2024.

Meliá Hotels International will launch a hotel specialising in corporate travel and congresses in Almaty, the former capital of Kazakhstan until 1997, as it is the largest city in the country, which aims to become one of the top 30 economies in the world by 2050. Almaty generates around 20 per cent of the national Gross Domestic Product and is a major financial hub in Central Asia. The city is home to industrial, commercial, and business activity, as well as significant embassies and headquarters of companies operating in Kazakhstan.

Meliá Almaty will open in 2018, providing 250 rooms, including 50 Suites and Junior Suites. The hotel will boast cutting-edge architectural design through a steel and glass structure that will also home a restaurant, bar, lounge, spa and fitness centre, as well as meeting rooms. This full range of services and facilities together with the high standards that Meliá Hotels & Resorts applies to its urban hotels of combining the urban and leisure experience (bleisure hotels, business + leisure), will position Meliá Almaty as one of the leading hotels in the city.

Director of Expansion for Meliá Hotels International, Maria Zarraluqui, commented, “Meliá Almaty is our long-awaited first hotel in Kazakhstan. We feel Meliá Hotels & Resorts is the right product and the right brand for this city, which will play a key role in the powerful growth of the city."

