Melodies of Turkic World concert tour ended in Serbia

KRAGUJEVAC. KAZINFORM Melodies of the Turkic World concert tour dedicated to the 28th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Indepdence has successfully ended in Serbian city of Kragujevac, Kazinform reports.

Popular music bands from Kazakhstan, Akzharma folk music and Jorga folk dance ensembleы participated in the tour together with the artists of Turkic world.

The event was organized by the TURKSOY in cooperation with the embassies of Kazakhstan in Hungary, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The audience was offered to enjoy the songs Toibazar, Zhelkildek, Kurmangazy’s kui Balbyrauyn, Dauletkerey’s kui Qorogly, folk dances by Jorga and Akzharma ensembles.

The guests appreciated the performance by the Ensemble of Contemporary Music of Azerbaijan, komyz player from Kyrgyzstan Aigerim Mukhtardinkizi, Ankara Ensemble of Turkic World Music of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey and music ensemble «CopeArt» from Turkey.

Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek and Uyghur colorful traditional dances made an imperishable impression on the Balkan audience