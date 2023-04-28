Meloni, Sunak meet in London, sign memorandum on defense and migrants

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni stated at a meeting with her British counterpart Rishi Sunak, that their bilateral talks in Downing Street marked «a new beginning» in relations between Italy and Great Britain, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is a new beginning in relations between the two countries. I am happy to be here. I am convinced that we can do a good work together,» Giorgia Meloni said ahead of the meeting with Sunak in London.

After the talks, the heads of government signed a memorandum on defense and migrants.

The memorandum of understanding aims to boost the bilateral dialogue and strategic collaboration between Italy and the UK in full coherence and complementarity with Italy's membership of the EU, according to ANSA.

The document outlines joint initiatives in priority areas including security and defense, energy, climate and environment, migration, economy, science and innovations. The memorandum is also called to consolidate broad agreements with London at the international level.