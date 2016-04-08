Melt water restricted vehicular traffic in three regions
According to the Emergency Situations Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan rain and melt water has shut down a highway of republican significance "Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz" (200-220 km) for all types of vehicles.
Due to the overflow of melt water North-Kazakhstan region's authorities have closed a part of the road of republican significance "Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk" (705-786) for all types of vehicles.
Melt water overflow caused closure of the following roads: "Roshinsky-Korneevka-Voloshinka" (0-48 km), "Bulayevo-Vozvishenka-Molodogvardeiskoye-Kirovo-Kiyaly-Roschinskoye" (205-229 km.) for all kinds of vehicles.
Kostanay region has shut down "Karasu - Bolshaya Churakovka" highway for all kinds of vehicles due to melt water overflow.