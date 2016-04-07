11:41, 07 April 2016 | GMT +6
Meltwater shut down roads in North-Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - North-Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions has shut down a number of roads, according to RSE "Kazakhavtodor".
According to the agency, due to meltwater North-Kazakhstan region has closed "Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk" section of road with the length 50 m (705-786 km).
In addition, North Kazakhstan region has introduced traffic restrictions for all types of vehicles on the following roads:
- "Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk" (670-701 km).
- "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (729-795 km).
- "Petropavlovsk-Sokolovka- border with the Russian Federation" (11-41 km).
Due to meltwater overflow Aktobe region has shut down a section of "Kandyagash -Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz" road (200-220 km).