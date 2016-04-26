EN
    20:33, 26 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Member of Kazakh Constitutional Council participated in int'l conference in Turkey

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An international conference dated to the 54th anniversary of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Turkey is underway in the city of Ankara.

    Member of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Amanzhol Nurmagambetov took part in the conference in Ankara attended by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and leaders of the oppositional political parties.

    At the conference its participants discussed such topics as the European Court's experience in human rights, constitutional reforms conducted in Germany and Spain and more.

    The conference will relocate to Antalya on April 27-28.

