    21:13, 20 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Members of headquarters of candidate Rakhimbekov met with voters in Pavlodar

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Representatives of the election campaign headquarters in support of presidential candidate of the Auyl Party Toleutai Rakhimbekov met with voters in Pavlodar to tell about the candidate's election program.

    The members of the headquarters visited Sagyp farm household which produces hundreds of liters of kumys daily.

    As earlier reported election canvassing in Kazakhstan started on May 11. The Kazakh CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.
