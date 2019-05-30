Members of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s election campaign team arrive in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Members of the republican public election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have arrived in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The party members met with the community leaders of the city. As Almaty residents have always been known for their vigorousness, patriotism, and social activism, the meeting was particularly lively.



The members of the campaign headquarters led by its head Maulen Ashimbayev told the attendees about the main provisions of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's election program, emphasizing the hot-spot issues.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.