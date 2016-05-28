EN
    17:19, 28 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Members of Land Reform Commission to hold visiting session in country&#39;s regions

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Land Reform Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev summed up the results of the third sitting of the commission today.

    He noted that heads of task groups reported on the work done over the last week. The participants also considered issues and proposals submitted during the sitting.

    "Today, we discussed the issue of leasing lands to foreign citizens or legal entities. We will continue to work in this format, collect proposals and then discuss them looking for the best solutions" he stressed.

    According to him, the decision on holding of visiting sessions of the commission was made at today's sitting as well. The first region where the visiting session will be held is Akmola region.

