Members of People's Assembly share thoughts on constitutional reform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan supported President Nazarbayev's initiative to redistribute some powers between the branches of the government.





"The Head of State has been gradually introducing more and more democratic elements: coordination of Prime Minister's candidature with factions of political parties, development of local self-government, etc. The supremacy of statute law and transparent accountable state became separate aspects of five institutional reforms. The Government and the society learnt how to be democratic together," deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and Head of the Secretariat Yeraly Tugzhanov said.







According to Turgzhanov, redistribution of powers between the branches of government authorities will allow to create new system of checks and balances.



Head of the Center for study of inter-ethnic and inter-faith relations in Central Asia of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Doctor of Science (Sociology) A. Sadvakassova believes that Kazakhstan is about to begin a new chapter of the development of independent state.







"The political dialogue between the institutes of power and administration began in the society and that demonstrates the maturity of political culture and solid political system," she noted.



"The reform proposed by the President means that the role of political parties running for places in the Parliament will grow. It also means that the responsibility of the deputies of the People's Assembly at Majilis in terms of ensuring public consent and unity will grow as well," she added.