Members of radical group detained in Almaty city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three members of a radical group were detained in Almaty city by the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan on October 10. The men allegedly plotted terrorist attacks on law-enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan.

The detainees had components of improvised explosive devices and extremist materials with calls to commit acts of terror, Kazinform has learnt from the committee's press service.



Since the beginning of 2016, the National Security Committee has detained 29 members of the radical groups in Almaty city.