Members of Working Group on elaboration of law on information and communications announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan has published a composition of the working group on development of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on information and communication", Kazinform reports.

Earlier, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev told that the new amendments to the law on information and communications will be submitted to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament in the first half of 2017 after the discussions with all interested parties.

Members of the Working Group:

Alan Azhibayev - Vice Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, Chief of the Working Group;

Zarina Bayanova - Chief of the Division for State Policy in Mass Media of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, Secretary of the Working Group;

Pavel Kazantsev - Deputy of Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Development;

Karibay Mussyrman - Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan; member of the Committee for Socio-Cultural Development;

Aliya Saparova - Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Development;

Zhanat Kozhakhmetov - Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan;

Saken Sarsenov - Vice Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan;

Nurgul Mauberlinova - Chairman of the Committee for Information of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan;

Dmitry Goloburda - Acting Chairman of the Committee for State Control in Communications, Informatization and Mass Media of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan;

Saken Zhukenov - Director of the Legal Affairs Department of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan;

Eldos Nashiraly - Director of the Department for State Policy in Mass Media of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan;

Vitaly Yaroshenko - Director of the Department for Communications of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan;

Zhanat Zhakhmetova - Acting Director of the Department for Informatization of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan;

Bekzat Rakhimov - Deputy Director of the Department for State Policy in Mass Media of the Ministry of Information and Communications;

Galymbek Tatenov - Chief of the Division of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan;

Askar Nurgazinov - Chief of the Department of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan;

Ulan Ormanov - Senior Prosecutor of the 11th Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan;

Arman Bakirzhanov - Chief of the Information Security Division of the MIA Technical Maintenance Department;

Arman Nurkanov - Chief of the Division for Automated System of Resources Management of the Main Directorate for Informatization and Telecommunications of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces;

Akylbel Rakhimzhanov - Special Lead Investigator of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan;

Arman Abdrassilov - Director of the Legal Entities Association "Centre for Analysis and Investigation into Cyber Attacks";

Marat Bashimov - Director of the Expert Institute of European Law and Human Rights;

Karlygash Ezhenova - Director of the LLP "Exclusive" Publishing House;

Nurlan Issin - President of Kazakhstan IT Companies Association;

Tamara Kaleyeva - President of Adil Soz International Foundation;

Diana Medvednikova - Director of the Legal Media Centre;

Lyazzat Tanysbay - Director General of the LLP Astana TV;

Assylbek Khairushev - President of the National Telecommunication Association of Kazakhstan;

Zhuldyz Abdilda - Deputy Director of Zhas Orken LLP;

Saltanat Zhusupova - Deputy Director General of Rakhat TV Independent TV Company;

Ludmila Boyarina - Director of the Legal Affairs Department of Khabar Agency;

Elmira Dairova - Director of the Legal Affairs Department of Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation;

Ainur Dukenbayeva - Director of the Legal Affairs Department at 31st Channel TV and Radio Corporation;

Sholpan Zhaksybayeva - Executive Director of the National Association of Kazakhstan Broadcasters;

Ulan Shamshet - Executive Director of Aikap Public Foundation;

Vyacheslav Abramov - Editor-in-Chief at Vlast internet magazine;

Zhanara Davletova - Editor-in-Chief at Region EurAsia newspaper;

Mikhail Dorofeyev - Editor-in-Chief at LLP Infopolis;

Alexander Tymenev - Editor-in-Chief at Vechernyaya Gazeta newspaper;

Zarina Zhumagaliyeva - Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Moy Gorod newspaper;

Sergey Nesterenko - Deputy Editor-in-Chief at JSC Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper;

Abdulmakhmut Poshatayev - Chief of the Division for Administrative-Legal Affairs and Public Procurements at JSC Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper;

Sergey Vlassenko - Chief of the Legal Affairs Service of the National Association of Kazakhstan Broadcasters;

Ganna Krasilnikova - Chief of the Legal Affairs Service of Adil Soz International Foundation;

Dosmyrza Dostan - Chief of the Department for Constitutional, Administrative Legislation and Public Governance at the Institute of Legislation of the Justice Ministry of Kazakhstan;

Gulmira Kuzhukeyeva - Chief Legal Consultant-Manager of the International Centre of Non-Commercial Law;

Nurkhat Munaitbassov - Research Fellow of the Department for Constitutional, Administrative Legislation and Public Governance at the Institute of Legislation of the Justice Ministry of Kazakhstan;

Fatima Saidakhmetova - Junior Research Fellow of the Department for Constitutional, Administrative Legislation and Public Governance at the Institute of Legislation of the Justice Ministry of Kazakhstan;

Olga Didenko - Lawyer at Internews Network in Kazakhstan;

Adat Laik - Lawyer at NTK TV Channel;

Natalya Shimolina - Journalist at yk.kz website;

Yerkegali Beissenov - Representative of Ana Tili newspaper in Astana;