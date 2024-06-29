Memo of cooperation signed btw Kazakhstan and India

Astana played host to the major business forum within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Chamber of Commerce, the event led to the signature of memos of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and the SCO member countries.

The Forum opened new horizons for economic cooperation between the SCO countries. The event featured B2B meetings, discussing promising projects and possible investments. Also, at the Forum memoranda of mutual understanding between Mr. Tribhuvan Darbari, Chairman of the SCO Business Council Secretariat from Republic of India, and Murat Karimsakov, Chairman of the Foreign Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan, as well as the Transport Workers Union of Kazakhstan Kazlogistics and China’s Global Logistics Alliance, reads the statement.

Head of the Foreign Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan Murat Karimsakov said that as of today the country has over 29 thousand companies with capital of the SCO member countries and over 5 thousand joint enterprises. Last year, the volume of investments from the SCO countries in Kazakhstan stood at 4.6 billion US dollars.