Memo signed to promote export of Kyrgyz products to Chinese markets

A ceremony was held in Bishkek to sign a memorandum of cooperation between the Trade Representation at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and associations of legal entities: “Association for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Kyrgyz Republic”, “Business Association JIA” and “Berry Growers Association of the Kyrgyz Republic”, Kabar reports.

The sides agreed to work together to develop and promote the export of domestic products to the markets of the People's Republic of China. In particular:

constantly provide an effective mechanism for protecting and providing support to domestic entrepreneurs engaged in foreign economic activity;

exchange business information, including data on international trade and exports, materials of analytical reviews, as well as the results of marketing research.;

provide mutual consultation on all issues related to the development of trade and economic cooperation;

provide assistance in holding or participating in national and international exhibitions, fairs, symposiums and conferences, as well as in organizing business forums, press conferences and seminars, and other similar events in order to improve and expand economic cooperation.