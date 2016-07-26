EN
    13:31, 26 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Memorandum of Cooperation between FEZ «Danghara» and JSC «Kombinat Volna» signed in Dushanbe

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The signing ceremony of Memorandum of Cooperation between Free Economic Zone "Danghara" of Khatlon Region and the Russian company JSC "Kombinat Volna" from the city of Krasnoyarsk was held July 25, at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

    The Memorandum was signed by the Head of Administration of FEZ "Danghara" Aslan Sadullaev and the Head of JSC "Kombinat Volna" Yakov Yalansky.

    The Head of CCI of Tajikistan Sharif Said noted that the signing of the Memorandum became the result of a thorough and detailed research of the market of Tajikistan, a favorable investment climate in the country, in particular, successful operation of FEZ "Danghara" in southern Tajikistan, where privileges and preferences are granted to foreign investors.

