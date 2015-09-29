Memorandum on preparation of Kazakhstani specialists in oil and gas sector signed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The memorandum on cooperation between the Ministry of Energy, KAZENERGY Association, PSA LLP, North Caspian Operating Company and Karachaganak Petroleum Operating Company was signed within the work of the 7th Youth Forum KAZENERGY on September 29.

The document provides for joining the efforts of all five parties for increasing the effectiveness and transparency of the use of the funds for training of Kazakhstani professionals within the North-Caspian and Karachaganak projects.

In whole, cooperation will help to develop and prepare specialists of Kazakhstan for in-demand oil and gas professions.

As earlier reported, the 7 th Youth Forum is held in Astana these days. The event is traditionally held within the framework of the 10 th KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum.