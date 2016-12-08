Memorandums for KZT 300 billion signed in “Almaty Invest 2016”

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Within the international forum "Almaty Invest 2016" there have been signed memorandums to the amount of KZT 300 billion.

During the forum the foreign participants were presented the high potential of the Industrial zone in Alatau district and the special economic zone "Park of Innovation Technologies".

Senior Vice President of "Tokyo Rope" which is operating in the Park of Innovation Technologies MFG Kazunori Sato said: "Today our company has seven plants in Japan, several in the People's Republic of China, in Vietnam, and the USA. The years of presence in the CIS allowed us to 'feel' the high potential of the market. And when the issue of localization of production emerged, we decided to open the plant in Almaty because the city has a profitable territorial arrangement, and the country is politically and economically stable. Thanks to common efforts we have managed to arrange production in four months. The equipment installed in the plant has no analogs in the world. I think that our example will become indicative for other companies and others will be confident to come to the market of Kazakhstan".

Within the IV International investment forum "Almaty Invest 2016" there participant concluded 53 memorandums to the amount of KZT 300 billion.

The Department of Agriculture of the city of Almaty signed contracts with Nemetsky dvor LLP within the "Organic Kazakhstan" program, with "Eurasian Foods Corporation" and Maslo-Del LLP for upgrade of oil and fat plant, with Apple World LLP for planting of Almaty Oporto apples and creation of the calibrating and sorting line, with EFKO Almaty LLP for expansion of oil and fat plant, etc.

Almaty Industrial Zone LLP signed memorandums with Bioteera LLP for construction of hothouse industrial complex, with DOC Co. LTD LLP for construction of the cartridges production plant, with KazTigerTape LLP for transfer of the plant and capacity upgrade, with TOO "Medical House "Akzhol" for construction of the plant of medical supplies, with LS products LLP for construction of the plant on production of female hygienic items, with MetallPromGroup LLP for construction of finished metal goods plant, with "Medical Union Pharmaceuticals" for construction of the pharmaceutical plant.

In the sphere of trade management of entrepreneurship and industrial and innovative development of the city there were signed memorandums with Kazakhstan and Russian associations of franchising on cooperation and development of franchising market in Almaty.

Within development of tourist industry between the Department of Entrepreneurship, Industrial and Innovative Development signed a number of memorandums for construction of hotels.