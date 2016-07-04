Memorial service for ex-Healthcare Minister Salidat Kairbekova to be held in Astana today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A memorial service for Salidat Kairbekova will take place at the National Cardiac Surgery Center today.

"It is with great sadness that we inform of untimely passing of our Chairman, Doctor of Science (Medicine) Salidat Kairbekova. The memorial service will be held at the conference hall of "National Cardiac Surgery Center" JSC at 38, Turan Street, Astana city at 1:00 p.m. July 4, 2016," the company said in a statement.



Former Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Salidat Kairbekova will be laid to rest in Kiyevka village in Karaganda region.