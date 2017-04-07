Memorial service in memory of Maksim Aryshev underway in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Maksim Aryshev, 22, who died in a terror attack at the Saint Petersburg subway earlier this week will be laid to rest in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The memorial service is underway at the Hospital of the President's Affairs Administration. Family members, loved ones and friends came to the hospital to bid last farewell to Maksim.



"I would like to thank all Kazakhstanis for their support. Our son became one of those 14 people who were in that subway car. He was next to the terrorist and in the epicenter of the blast. The entire Russia mourns the victims of the explosion. Many people there came up to us to express their condolences and to say they were sorry they couldn't keep our son alive," Maksim's father Vitaly Aryshev said.



The analogous memorial service was held in Saint Petersburg on Thursday.



As a reminder, 14 people were killed and over 50 were injured in the Saint Petersburg blast on April 3.















