Memorial service in memory of MP Sergey Dyachenko underway in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The memorial service in memory of eminent Kazakhstani statesman Sergey Dyachenko is underway at the Gorkiy State Academic Russian Drama Theater in Astana.

Kazakhstani MPs and other government and public figures came to pay the last respect to their late colleague.



Sergey Dyachenko passed away aged 64 after a long battle with disease. It was revealed by Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin at the plenary session of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on October 26.



Born in 1952, Sergey Dyachenko was a native of Shortandy village in Akmola region. He has served as the Majilis deputy since 1999. Mr. Dyachenko was deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and akim (governor) of Akmola region.



Dyachenko was a member of the National Commission for staff policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



President Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of Sergey Dyachenko after his untimely passing.