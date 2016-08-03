Memorial stone at birthplace of Alatau Tamchiboulac Atkinson unveiled in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The ceremony was attended by the representatives of the Almaty region's Governor's Office, the descendants of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson and the residents of the village of Kapal, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The unveiling ceremony launched with the traditional song dedicated in the honour of Alatau Tamchiboulac's descendants, who came to Kazakhstan from the UK, the US and New Zealand to participate in the event. After the ceremony, participants of the event visited Tamchiboulac, the spring, which Thomas and Lucy Atkinson's son was named after.



The event followed by a performance called ‘Shildekhana', an event held in the honour of the newborn.



The memorial stone is made with granite and its height is 1,7 meters. Its width is 1,2 meters. The stone has the words about the birthplace of Alatau Tamchiboulac in Kazakh, Russian and English.



The visit of the descendants of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson to Kazakhstan was initiated by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the UK and held to mark the 25th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan.



Air Astana became the National carrier of the delegation of the descendants of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson.