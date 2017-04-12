Memos worth $3B signed at ATYRAU INVEST 2017

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Akimat (administration) of Atyrau region and investors signed several memorandums worth over $3 billion within the framework of ATYRAU INVEST 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

To be exact, the regional administration and investors inked nine memorandums totaling $3.3 billion. Over 500 delegates from Kazakhstan and 20 neighboring countries and beyond took part in the forum. Organizers claimed that the forum turned out to be the most successful in terms of the volume of investment attracted over the past five years.



Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev noted that apart from attracting investment such events positively affect development of SME in the region.



"Following results of 2016, the number of people working in SME increased by 7.9% and exceeded 128,000 people. It means that 41% of economically active population is engaged in that sphere. Such events give an impulse to development of local entrepreneurs and open new horizons for them," Nogayev said.



It should be noted that over the last couple of years Atyrau region has been the leader among regions of Kazakhstan in terms of attraction of investment. Following the results of 2016, the volume of investment accounted for 2 trillion tenge, of which over 1 trillion tenge is outward investment.



As a reminder, the 4th International Investment Forum ATYRAU INVEST 2017 coincided with Global Oil & Gas Atyrau 2017 that brought together representatives of 103 companies from 20 countries of the world.



