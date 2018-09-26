Memos worth KZT 295.2 bln signed at Altai Invest 2018

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Investors from CIS and non-CIS countries, reps of financial institutions, heads of national companies and enterprises attended the international investment forum Altai Invest 2018 held in Ust Kamenogorsk.

Those gathered visited the investment projects exhibition, got familiarized with the East Kazakhstan potential, signed memos and agreements, roadshows on pressing issues and held B2B meetings.



The forum was purposed to attract additional investments to the country's east, promote the East Kazakhstan brand and tell investors about the potential of the region. Presented were the projects in spheres such as tourism, industry, energetics, housing and public utilities, agro-industrial complex and public private partnership.



Three memos worth KZT 104 billion were signed following the plenary sitting.



42 memos to the amount of KZT 191.2 billion were inked following the results of the industry and energetics roadshow.







As stated there, the forum held is of great importance for the region that is open to new ideas, innovations and investments.

