EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:08, 28 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Memos worth USD 1.7 bln signed in Turkestan

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 19 memorandums worth USD 1.7 billion were signed at the Ancient Turkestan - New Opportunities international investment and tourism forum, press service of the Turkestan region governor reports. 

    In particular, Turkestan region administration (akimat) signed agreements with investors from Iran, Turkey, Czech Republic, Russia, the UAE, Malaysia, Italy, Poland and China.

    Turkestan region governor Zhanseiit Tuimebayev and Iran's Ardabil Petrochemical Co. signed a memorandum to the amount of USD 205 million to build a cancer centre and an oil refinery.

    An agreement was signed with Changchun Longyuan Power Equipment Co. Ltd that intends to invest USD 648 million into production of power generation systems and goods.

    Green Land Alatau and Russian investors plan to channel USD 180 million into construction of greenery, etc.

    It is noteworthy, foreign companies will start soon their work in Turkestan city and region that will take to a new higher level development of agriculture, infrastructure, tourism and light industry and contribute to creation of new productions and workplaces.

    Tags:
    Economy Tourism Turkestan region Investment projects
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!