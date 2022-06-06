Men die in house fire in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A two-storey house caught fire on Abay Avenue in Kostanay city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fire occurred in a two-storey house covering an area of 250 sq. km in Kostanay city. The neighboring house suffered partially from the fire.

According to the local emergency situations department, the fire was localized at 1:15 am to prevent its further spread. It was eliminated at 2:26 am. The bodies of two men born in 1972 and 1984 were found at the fire scene.

The cause of the fire is to be identified.



