Men linked to terrorist attack in Aktobe to stay under arrest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nine people linked to the violent attack in Aktobe city in June will stay under arrest for another four months, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional court.

The regional court based in Aktobe city sanctioned the extension of the arrest of nine men suspected of terrorism, namely Arsen Tanatarov, Askhat Imangaliyev, Bakyt Kuanyshbayev, Zhanabai Kuanyshbayev, Anuar Sadikhov, Azamat Abdorakhmanov, Aidos Zhubanov, Alibek Akpanbetov and Askhat Rakhmetov.



Recall that the violent terrorist attack in Aktobe city on June 5 claimed lives of eight people, including three military men. 18 attackers were liquidated in the course of the anti-terror operation. Nine men were arrested. They are likely to be sentenced to life in prison.