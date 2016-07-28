EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:11, 28 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Men linked to terrorist attack in Aktobe to stay under arrest

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nine people linked to the violent attack in Aktobe city in June will stay under arrest for another four months, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional court.

    The regional court based in Aktobe city sanctioned the extension of the arrest of nine men suspected of terrorism, namely Arsen Tanatarov, Askhat Imangaliyev, Bakyt Kuanyshbayev, Zhanabai Kuanyshbayev, Anuar Sadikhov, Azamat Abdorakhmanov, Aidos Zhubanov, Alibek Akpanbetov and Askhat Rakhmetov.

    Recall that the violent terrorist attack in Aktobe city on June 5 claimed lives of eight people, including three military men. 18 attackers were liquidated in the course of the anti-terror operation. Nine men were arrested. They are likely to be sentenced to life in prison.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Courts Aktobe region Terrorism News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!