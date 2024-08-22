Menu revealed: What athletes will eat at the 5th World Nomad Games

At the 5th World Nomad Games, which will start in September, participants and guests will be accommodated in 20 hotels in the capital, where they will be provided with proper nutrition, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

As reported by the Directorate for the preparation and holding of the 5th World Nomad Games, the menu is compiled considering at least 4,000 kcal per day per person.

The list includes halal dishes of five cuisines of the world: Kazakh, Eastern, European, Mediterranean, Asian.

In addition to the main menu, dishes of national Kazakh cuisine will be presented: baursak (fried dough food), kurt (dry cheese made of fermented milk), zhent (dessert made from crushed cottage cheese, millet, sugar, raisins and butter) and others.

Thus, the organizers plan not only to provide a balanced diet for the participants, but also to introduce them to the richness of the national cuisine of Kazakhstan.

Recall that the opening ceremony of the sporting event is scheduled for September 8 at the Astana Arena stadium. The Games will be held at 6 capital venues: Astana Arena Stadium, Kazanat Racecourse, Palace of Martial Arts named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov, Alau Ice Palace, Athletics sports complex Qazaqstan, and Duman Complex.

89 countries have confirmed their participation in the 5th World Nomad Games. More than 2,500 athletes are expected to arrive.