EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:03, 08 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty kicks off with glamorous party

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A party celebrating the launch of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty was held this week, buro247.kz reports.

    General director of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty Zhanel Bertayeva and her ‘partners in crime' Zhamilya Abilova and Yan Ray welcomed guests at Villa Dei Fiori restaurant. The party was organized a day prior to the action-packed fashion week filled with fashion shows, interviews and master classes. Attending the party were Editor-in-chief of Elle Kazakhstan magazine Karina Iskakova, fashion designers Saken Zhaksybayev and Ainur Turisbek and many others.

    Tags:
    Fashion Almaty Events Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!