EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:51, 21 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week started in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week kicked off in Almaty on October 20.

    null null null
    "When we just started this project, people did not believe in our success. Bu we have done a great job and proved that fashion exists in Kazakhstan too. We helped our young designers. For example, we financed a trip of Leonid Zherebtsov, Aigul Kassymova and Olga Kim to Milano. We go there not to have fun, but to work fruitfully, to gain new experience, to let other countries learn more about Kazakhstan," Director General of the MBFW project Zhanel Bertayeva said and added that participation in an Italian showroom costs nearly €50,000.

    null null null

    Project Art Director Zhamilya Abilova says that 14 local designers and Uzbek brand Lali will join the event this year.

    The sixth season will offer the collections by Mechanical Piano, Erma, Kamila Moor, Zhsaken, Aigul Kassmova, Eliz, Lali, 2Happy, Zherebtsov, Anthena Clothing, Sariyevamaria, Kiik, Alima, Aigerim Akenova, Kamila Kurbani.

    The MBFW will last till October 22.

    null null null  

    Tags:
    Fashion Almaty Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!