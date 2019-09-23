Mercury forecast to dip in most regions Sep 24-26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh meteorological service has announced the weather forecast for September 24-26, Kazinform reports.

The abnormal +33+39°С heat wave that gripped southern, south-eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan at the weekend will be replaced by typical September weather.

With the approach of the cold Arctic front, central and eastern regions will be hit by rains and squally wind. Nighttime temperature in these regions is expected to drop to -3º.

Rains have already begun battering western and northern regions. Foggy conditions and ground frost are predicted there at night and in early morning hours with rains to persist in the three days coming.