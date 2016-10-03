Mercury spilled at Almaty Airport sent for analysis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The mercury spilled at the Almaty Airport today has been sent for analysis, according to Almas Sadubayev, a representative of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“The security officers of the Almaty Airport have found today a glass container with the liquid resembling mercury while checking a passenger. Its volume was about 200g. The mercury picked up at the airport has been sent for analysis following which an appropriate decision regarding the passenger will be taken,” Sadubayev noted.

The passenger was detained and an investigation is underway.

Recall, that a passenger of Almaty-Tbilisi flight was stopped by security officers at the Almaty Airport who found a suspicious glass container in his personal luggage. The liquid in the container looked like the mercury. The man threw the container into a trash bin when asked to take it out of his bag. As a result, the mercury spilled from the container. All the passengers and airport employees were evacuated immediately.

In 1.5 hours the airport returned to its normal operation.

Six flights - three domestic and three international ones - were delayed as a result of the incident.