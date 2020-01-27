Mercury to drop to -30 degrees Celsius in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the next three days to come the northwest anticyclone is expected to bring a short-term fall in air temperature and cessation of precipitation to Kazakhstan.

Mercury will read -20-30 degrees Celsius in the nighttime in the country’s north, east and centre, Kazhydromet weather service reports.

Since the beginning of the month 49 mm of precipitations fell in Nur-Sultan while the monthly norm is 16 mm.