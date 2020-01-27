EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 27 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Mercury to drop to -30 degrees Celsius in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the next three days to come the northwest anticyclone is expected to bring a short-term fall in air temperature and cessation of precipitation to Kazakhstan.

    Mercury will read -20-30 degrees Celsius in the nighttime in the country’s north, east and centre, Kazhydromet weather service reports.

    Since the beginning of the month 49 mm of precipitations fell in Nur-Sultan while the monthly norm is 16 mm.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!