    14:52, 10 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Mercury to drop to -33 °C in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the next three days the arctic cold fronts shifting above Kazakhstan will trigger snowfalls, snowstorms, and strong northwest wind, Kazhydromet reports.

    The southern regions are set to face rains, wet snow, black ice and fog.

    The air temperature is forecast to plunge to -25…-33 degrees Celsius in the nighttime in the country’s eastern and central regions. However, another cyclone will cause a rise in temperature on February 13 in the west and north of Kazakhstan.


    Weather in Kazakhstan
