TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:39, 04 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Mercury to hit 40-43 °C in Kazakhstan this weekend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issues a weather forecast for July 5-8, Kazinform reports. 

    Fervent heat is expected to scorch north, central, south and east regions of Kazakhstan.

    The mercury will soar up to +30-38 degrees Celsius in north and east of Kazakhstan, while central, southern and south-eastern corners will observe scorcher weekend with maximum temperature reaching high of +40+43 degrees Celsius, the message reads.

    The same time, occasional rains, thunderstorms and squalling winds are forecast to fall across West Kazakhstan with  temperature dropping to +30+36 degrees Celsius. However, temperature will creep up towards + 40 degrees Celsius in Mangistau region, lingering the weekend ahead.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
