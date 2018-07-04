Mercury to hit 40-43 °C in Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issues a weather forecast for July 5-8, Kazinform reports.

Fervent heat is expected to scorch north, central, south and east regions of Kazakhstan.



The mercury will soar up to +30-38 degrees Celsius in north and east of Kazakhstan, while central, southern and south-eastern corners will observe scorcher weekend with maximum temperature reaching high of +40+43 degrees Celsius, the message reads.



The same time, occasional rains, thunderstorms and squalling winds are forecast to fall across West Kazakhstan with temperature dropping to +30+36 degrees Celsius. However, temperature will creep up towards + 40 degrees Celsius in Mangistau region, lingering the weekend ahead.