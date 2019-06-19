EN
    17:34, 19 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Mercury to rise as high as to 40 °C in south of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for three days ahead.

    Occasional rains, thunderstorms and gusty wind are forecast to hit locally the country's southeast on June 20-22. The south and west of the country will face heat wave and weather without precipitations. The air temperature is predicted to hit +30+35 degrees Celsius, locally reach the mark of +36...+40 degrees Celsius.

