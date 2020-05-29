Mercury to rise as high as to 42 degrees Celsius in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for May 30 for Mangistau, Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Dust storm will sweep through Mangistau region on May 30. It will scorch locally with mercury rising as high as to 42 degrees Celsius. Chances of storm are high.

Tomorrow fervent heat of 35-39 degrees Celsius will also grip Atyrau region. Mercury will read 34-26 degrees Celsius in the city of Atyrau.

High heat will batter Kyzylorda region as well with air temperature climbing up to 42 degrees Celsius.