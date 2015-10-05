ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev donated the Silk Road Prize funds to ‘Mercy' Charity Foundation for saving 29 children's lives.

Director of the foundation Aruzhan Sain made it public in her speech at ‘Mangilik El - Common Future Nation' forum of patriots today in Astana. According to her, the President was awarded this Prize during his official visit to China and later donated the funds to help children needing urgent medical treatment to stay alive. "29 of them have already undergone serious surgeries and they enjoy living now!" she said. "In 2010, at the meeting with our President, we discussed the problems of children born with congenital heart disease. Several special hospitals were opened later to nurse the newborns diagnosed with this disease. We could save 1,000 children due to such hospitals, due to that our doctors are provided best conditions to save them," she added. In her opinion, people in Kazakhstan are very kind and help each other every day. "10 years ago we launched a campaign "Gift of Life". Over this decade, thanks to your efforts and thanks to all people, who supported and helped us, we could save lives of 1,300 children. This is great happiness, because children are our main treasure," Mrs. Sain noted. She told also about "Kazakhstan without Orphans" project aimed at reducing the number of orphanages across the country. Around 500 children have been adopted to date due to the project. "I am happy to meet the people who change lives of our children, the people who change our future and future of our country," she concluded.