Merhawi Kudus brings Eritrean TT title to Astana – Premier Tech

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, the Eritrean National championships started with the individual time trial of 36 kilometres. Merhawi Kudus showed a solid performance on a flat route, at the finish winning 34 seconds to the closest rival Mekseb Debesay. Dawit Yemane completed the race podium with the third position, the official website of Astana – Premier Tech reads.

«I am really happy to take the win and wear the Eritrean national time trial champion skinsuit for the first time in my career! It’s really special to represent Eritrea and wear my country’s jersey in the WorldTour! I can’t say that today’s time trial suited me well because the course was quite flat, but I managed to find a good rhythm and to keep it during the whole race. Well, we did two laps of an 18-kilometre course, so it was 36 kilometres in total. I felt good and I was able to win by 34 seconds in the end. I was really motivated to take the jersey this year and of course, now I am looking forward to the road race. It is going to be another flat race so on paper the course doesn’t look really good for me. Also, with so many riders from different teams, it won’t be easy to control the situation. But with the form I have I am really motivated and ready to give everything I have to win the road race title once again as I did it back in 2018», – said Merhawi Kudus.

Today success of Merhawi Kudus becomes the fourth National time trial title for Astana – Premier Tech after wins of Aleksandr Vlasov in Russia, Ion Izagirre in Spain and Matteo Sobrero in Italy.